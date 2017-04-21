Washington state awarded $11M to battle opioid epidemic

Oxycodone is the generic name for a range of opoid pain killing tablets. Prescription bottle for Oxycodone tablets and pills on metal table for opioid epidemic illustration (Photo: BackyardProduction, Custom)

WASHINGTON STATE – Washington state is set to receive $11 million to combat the state’s opioid epidemic.

The money comes from a grant, totaling $485 million, awarded to states and territories by the Trump Administration.

The funding will be provided through the State Targeted Response to the Opioid Crisis Grants administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The funding is the first of two rounds provided for in the 21 Century Cures Act, which President Obama signed into law in December 2015. The 21st Century Cures Act will provide $1 billion over the next two fiscal years to support state-level response to opioid epidemic and invests in a wide range of health care priorities.

Washington State Senator Patty Murray applauded the approval of the $11 million investment.

“I’m pleased states and communities are receiving the resources they need to combat the opioid epidemic. After hearing from patients, families, and community leaders around our state who are struggling with the devastating impacts of opioid addiction, I was proud to lead the fight in the Senate to fund state programs to tackle this crisis head on,” said Murray. “Too many in Washington state are struggling with this addiction, and with this funding, our state can work to prevent opioid misuse and help those struggling with addiction to get the treatment they need.”

According to a release from Senator Murray’s office, Washington state applied for the grant in February. The state plans to use the funding on prevention efforts including strengthening the state’s prescription drug monitoring program, and expanding treatment and recovery programs, including for those in underserved communities.

