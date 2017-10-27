Washington health exchange open enrollment begins Wednesday

Washington’s health insurance marketplace will launch its open enrollment period Wednesday.

Eleven insurers have been approved to sell 74 individual exchange plans.

Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler said Thursday that in total, the average premium increase this year will jump more than 36 percent for Washington residents. He said at least 10 percent of this increase is due to President Trump's decision to stop funding the cost-sharing reduction assistance.

With Regence leaving the individual market in western Washington, there will be more people looking with fewer options available.

Also, if the Murray, Alexander health bill is approved, then rates will drop to a lower rate hike.

More than 300,000 people in Washington do not get health insurance from their employer and must buy a plan through Healthplanfinder.

Open enrollment starts Nov. 1 and ends Jan. 15, 2018.

Visit wahealthplanfinder.org for enrollment information.

