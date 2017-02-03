Virginia Mason's peer to peer program help surgery patients recover

Kent Smith of Seattle and Brian Ziggy from Wisconsin, share a common medical experience. Kent has been through hip replacement surgery and knows what Brian can expect in the coming weeks.

Going under the knife is scary, but facing the road to recovery can be equally unsettling.

Now, thanks to a new program at Virginia Mason Hospital that draws on experienced patients, orthopedic patients at Virginia Mason are having their minds put at ease. It's called peer to peer counseling.

The Patient-Peer Partner program at Virginia Mason teams someone who has already gone through surgery, to come back and share their story, to help others heal.

The day after hip surgery Brian Ziggy lays in his hospital bed doing exercises and watching his favorite TV show, Days of Our Lives.

“I grew up on a neighbors farm, and every day we’d come in for lunch they'd be watching Days of our Life and One Life to Live, and I picked it up when I was 8-years-old,” said Ziggy, who just had hip replacement surgery.

While soap operas may help distract Ziggy as he heals, another person’s story will help his road to recovery.

"Hi, my name is Kent I'm a volunteer with the hospital that I had hip replacement just like you. So you had your right hip, right anterior that's exactly where I had mine, and I'm at 11 months almost to the day, and I'm able to play tennis in a walk and hike,” said Kent Smith, a Peer to Peer Patient Volunteer at Virginia Mason.

Smith is a bond underwriter by trade, who had a hip surgery in the past year. He says he had such a great experience at Virginia Mason he now spends his off time giving advice to patients just like him.

“I said what can I do to get back to the hospital, so they set me up with this little job here, and now I volunteer once a twice a week and go visit with people who have had their hip or knee replacement,” said Smith.

“It's a scary thing coming into the hospital and having an operation. What Kent can do is reaffirm to a patient that it's going to be OK to just take some time out of your life and heal up, and that's an important thing,” said Dr. Lyle Sorensen, Chief of Orthopedics at Virginia Mason.

He says people like Smith provide peer to peer counseling that can help patients ease their fears before and after surgery.

And that's exactly what Smith is doing.

“You do everything at about a 40-50 percent level as you did before, but you're still doing it, and I think if anybody would've said sure I'd take 50 percent, I'll take 25 percent better than I had before,” said Smith.

As Smith gets up to leave Ziggy to recover, he gets some words of encouragement for himself.

“Keep it up. I'm sure people appreciate it. Thanks, thank you so much,” said Ziggy.

The idea of peer to peer counseling has been so effective that the National Institute of Health recommends it to help veterans heal from their wounds.

If you would like to be involved in Virginia Mason's volunteer program, they have a web page with information about qualifications and signing up.

