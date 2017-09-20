UW seeking volunteers for hydration, kidney stone study

A woman drinks from the Hidrate Spark smart water bottle. (Credit: UW Medicine) (Photo: Pittman, Travis)

Would a high-tech water bottle get you to drink more water and possibly avoid recurring kidney stones? The University of Washington is seeking people to take part in a nationwide clinical trial to find out.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) will test whether using a "smart" water bottle will cause people to drink more water, therefore go to the bathroom, and cause fewer recurrences of kidney stones.

The bottle is called Hidrate Spark. It monitors fluid consumption and connects to an app. The study will also offer financial incentives for hitting fluid targets and have volunteers meet with a health coach.

NIH is seeking 1,642 people to take part in the Prevention of Urinary Stones with Hydration (PUSH) study. Half of the people will be in the intervention group, and half will be in a control group.

Participants must be at least 12 years old, have had at least one symptomatic stone in the past three years, have a low urine amount as measured over 24 hours, and own a smartphone.

To sign up, contact katiwilk@uw.edu.

The University of Washington is one of four universities taking part. The others are the University of Pennsylvania, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Washington University in St. Louis.

