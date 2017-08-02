Using your own body weight to achieve fitness goals

Photo: Gold's Gym (Photo: Custom)

Working out with your body weight is an efficient way to build lean body mass and increase your cardio capacity.

Squat thrusts (weight in your heels): 10 to 20 repetitions will increase your heart rate.

Stack planks (30 to 45 seconds): Use your entire body weight, mainly focusing on the core.

Pulse lunges with your arms out to the side: 15 repetitions each side, work the major muscles in your legs and the deltoids, triceps in the arms.

Repeat this program three to four times and you will have a full body workout, only using your body weight.

Heather Griffith from Heather Griffith Fitness, Boutique and Mobile Fitness Company is a professional Triathlete/Fitness Coach who believes lifting your own body weight will give you a majority of the fitness results you want to see in yourself.

