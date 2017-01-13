Tuberculosis case confirmed at Renton high school

File image: Tuberculosis bacterium in sputum sample (Credit: AP)

RENTON, Wash - Health officials are recommending that 240 people at a suburban Seattle high school get tested for tuberculosis after someone at the school was diagnosed with the infectious disease.



The Seattle Times reports officials are offering testing Jan. 18 at Hazen High School to those who may have had close contact with the person, who has not been identified.



Tuberculosis is a lung infection that can be spread through air by someone with the active disease. It can be treated with antibiotics, and most who are exposed don't become infected.



In 2015, 208 new cases were reported in Washington state, including 98 in King County.



Federal officials say U.S. tuberculosis cases have been declining, with about 9,000 nationwide in 2014.

