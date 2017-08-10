Treat bipolar holistically without drugs

Meditation and exercise are a big part of Lauren Polly’s life who was diagnosed with bipolar disease at age 14.

After living most of her life taking drugs to control her bipolar disease, Lauren Polly took control of her life with the help of a doctor and therapist. She now treats herself without drugs.

Polly was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was 14 years old after her parents found a suicide note she’d written. She took large amounts of pills to control the manias and depression, but some of them had horrible side effects.

“It just seemed like the outside noise started to become so loud that it felt like it was coming from inside of me,” said Polly.

Those days are a lifetime ago for 37-year-old Polly. Years ago, she traded psychiatric meds for holistic treatment. As she mastered techniques to take care of herself, her doctors gradually eliminated drugs.

“Being able to actually have life tools and skills to be able to handle the ups and downs and really be present and accountable for what you’re doing. That’s the key,” said Polly.

She stressed that she learned life skills with professional help before eliminating any of her meds and worked with a doctor the whole time. Now, she works as a life coach helping people to empower themselves.

She says it wasn’t easy and is still a daily commitment.

She wrote a book on the subject, The Other Side of Bipolar, to share her lessons with others. Number one is the hardest: stop judging yourself.

“We live in a world filled with judgment. So being able to come out of ‘there’s something wrong with me. I need to fix’ will actually start to give you a lot of space in your own world,” said Polly.

Second, add positive things to your life.

“If you’re only trying to fix one thing and not using your energy to add things and really develop all of you, you come up short, and that leads to a sense...of dissatisfaction,” said Polly.

She takes bars sessions, where a facilitator helps to clear bad energy.

“There’s a set of 32 points on the head that when lightly touched will dissipate and release stuff that’s stored up that may not belong to you,” said Gabrielle Vena, a life coach and access consciousness facilitator.

Third, include your body in your plan with a good diet and exercise.

“It changed my self-esteem, my confidence. There’s just a lot of wealth that can come when you're working with your body in a positive way,” said Polly.

