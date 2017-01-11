Folate can be found in green leafy vegetables and fortified bread and cereal but to make sure you're getting enough it’s recommended that you take a multi-vitamin that contains at least 400 micrograms of Folic Acid daily.

The CDC and Seattle Children's wants women of childbearing years to take a supplement to make sure they have enough folic acid in their body before pregnancy. They say it can help prevent major birth defects of the baby's brain and spine.

This change is because half of all pregnancies in the United States are unplanned, which is what has prompted the Centers for Disease Control to change their recommendations on when women should take folic acid.

Although the recommendation has been around for many years for women to take folic acid during pregnancy, by the time a woman finds out that she's pregnant it might be too late in the gestation period to prevent neural tube defect.

"Neural tube defects are also known as Spina Bifida or Anencephaly, and that's when the brain and spinal cord don't develop properly. Research has shown going back several decades that folic acid can help prevent these types of birth defects if they're taken early," says Dr. Michelle Terry from Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Research has shown that a daily intake of 400 micrograms of folic acid can prevent birth defects, but mostly again if they're taken at the right time.

"That recommendation changed several years ago because most pregnancies in the United States are unplanned, at least 50 percent are unplanned. So the recommendation shifts such that all women of childbearing age from 15 to 45 should consider taking a multi-vitamin daily that contains folic acid, just in case," says Dr. Terry.

Folic acid can also be found in its organic form known as folate in green leafy vegetables, some citrus fruits and beans and lentils.

Avoiding alcoholic beverages, smoking, which includes marijuana, and exposure to infections can also help to prevent birth defects.

You can find more helpful information about folate and birth defects at the Center for Disease Control website.

Copyright 2016 KING