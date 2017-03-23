Big Climb for leukemia and lymphoma Saturday

The Big Climb to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society will have three thousand compassionate, caring people climbing Seattle’s Columbia Tower.

Leukemia and lymphoma are both blood cancers, known as orphan diseases and effect less than 200,000 people a year.

That means it's imperative for researchers to secure private funding to find treatment

And with every step taken during the Big Climb for Leukemia and Lymphoma this weekend, these people are climbing for a cure

"They're giving us their blood, sweat, inspiration, and the opportunity to do big things. I think people have to realize that cancer touches us all,” said Dr. Jerry Radich, who works in clinical research division at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

He says money for research is hard to come by and then it can only be used for a specific study.

But sometimes the greatest advances are from ideas that grow out of a specific study, and that's where the private funding is needed.

“You have to have some way to change that creativity, that idea, and see if it works or not and see if it's something, so this type of resource really gives you the opportunity to take a new idea for an idea and see if there's anything there or not,” said Radich.

“It does give them a lot of freedom, and it gives them, like I said, sort of a stamp of approval, that they could then use to solicit other grant money either from the government or other sources,” said Ann Gillingham, executive director of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for Washington and Alaska.

She says not everyone who signs up for the climb has a personal connection to this type of cancer, but she says by the time they lace up, they begin to understand that the goal is very personal and important.

“Between the time they set up and the time we get to the stairwell, they really do feel like they are making a difference for the patients that we work with and all those families,” said Gillingham.

And for climbers, the act of doing good will also feel good.

“We seem to be hardwired to help one another to derive good feelings from that bonding with the community, and you're also working towards a common goal, which I think feels good for us,” said Dr. Carolyn Logsdon, a psychotherapist with Pacific Medical Center, who says humans thrive when helping others.

She offers advice in preparing people for the mental challenge of climbing 76 stories.

“Set some intermediate goals," she said, "but if you’re only going to make it so far, then that’s alright, because that's still more than most people are doing.”

And when preparing for the challenge, physical therapist Mitch Owens from Union Physical Therapy has this advice:

“Try limiting how far your knee progresses over your toes after you plant your foot, and then just contain that motion," Owens said. "As you're pushing up, make sure that you're not allowing your knee to fall in too much to the inside.”

Don't forget an event like this is not a race, so pace yourself and stomp out cancer with every step you take.

Copyright 2017 KING