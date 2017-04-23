Teen Health Center a lifeline for Garfield students

A student makes an appointment at Garfield High School's Teen Health Center.

For more than 20 years, the Teen Health Center at Seattle’s Garfield High School has been a lifeline for students, providing patients with medical and mental health care with the help of Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic.

"Well, I think it's been a place where they can feel safe and call their own. They take ownership over the clinic," said Rosie Moore, Mental Health Specialist

Services that Isabella Rowland-Reid took advantage of during a difficult junior year. "I feel like I didn't have to do everything on my own. I had a support system at Garfield that could help me out whenever I needed."

Oriana Souers-Dilley is one of two nurse practitioners splitting time between the Teen Health Center and Odessa Brown Children's Clinic. "I really love working with adolescents just always been amazed at how much they open up and are really honest and part of that is giving them this space where they feel really comfortable and safe."

She says the demographics at Garfield is varied, and some of the students use the Teen Health Center as their primary care.

Because it is in a safe, convenient location and is no cost to the students, the Center helps students like Taleijah Gibson-Sims live a happier, healthier life. "I'm able to come down and make an appointment rather than worry about going out to make an appointment when it's right here. I come to school every day so I have like almost a built-in doctor's office."

Click here to support the Odessa Brown Children's Clinic (OBCC).

