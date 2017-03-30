Slow down macular degeneration with early detection

Regular visits to an ophthalmologist are important to watch for early signs of poor eye health like macular degeneration.

Macular degeneration is the leading cause of vision loss, and it's considered an incurable eye disease.

Still, if caught early, there are therapies that can dramatically slow its progression.

Dr. William Hart spends his days looking at patients' eyes and one of the most common conditions he treats is macular degeneration, a progressive eye disease with both aging and genetic factors.

"That tiny spot that receives the light most clearly because of the way the retina is structured is called the macula. Because of the anatomy of the macula, it's vulnerable to vascular disease or degeneration of the macula," said Hart.

That can be seen most clearly through optical coherence tomography (OCT) using infrared light waves to take cross-section pictures of your retina.

"It’s a laser scanner essentially," said Hart. "The patient puts their head up against the instrument, and the technician then can center the patient's eyes onto the machine and then hits the process to start. The scanning begins and the images produced."

What makes this technology so incredible is the power to see through the retina, which is like a window to the body's blood vessels and undiagnosed vascular diseases.

"This allows us to look at the person's retina if we're starting to be even mildly suspicious and look at the blood vessel structure under the retina," said Hart.

If a problem is detected, special vitamins can be prescribed, along with other therapies.

"We increase therapy or even use in some cases laser or injections of medicine that will stop the new blood vessel growth," said Hart.

The biggest warning sign of macular degeneration is blurred vision.

If left untreated, central vision loss typically occurs within 15 years, but that is something that can be slowed down with monitoring and treatment.

Macular degeneration usually begins in people between the ages of 55 and 65.

It's important to have routine eye exams as you age, to stay on top of any vision changes.

