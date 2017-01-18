At-home test screens for sleep disorders

Take home diagnosis tech you take home to check if you’re sleeping properly through the night. Return it in the morning and get the low down on your z’s.

When's the last time you felt like you got a really good night's sleep? For many, restful sleep is just a dream. That could be because of an untreated sleep disorder. But now there's a new screening tool that can identify your risk in the comfort of your own bed.

Miranda Moreau is a full-time mom of two and carries a full workload outside of the home - a combination she says that can leave her feeling pretty drained.

"Most days I feel exhausted like I just don't get enough sleep. Work full time and chasing after those kids is exhausting," said Moreau.

Moreau has wondered for some time if her lack of quality sleep could be caused by an undiagnosed sleep condition.

That's what brought her to Dr. Phillip Conner at a sleep disorder center, where patients are now offered in home sleep studies as a first step.

"Whenever you do an initial evaluation, it can pick up people that have a high risk of apnea and be able to address them in the comfort of their own home," said Conner.

Traditional sleep studies have been done in sleep labs, and Conner says those are still the gold standard, particularly for people with other known medical conditions.

"We're monitoring the brain through EEG monitoring to be able to see what the quality of your sleep is. Are you able to get into deep quality sleep consistently over the course of the night and then if you're not, being able to identify why that's happening," said Conner.

The at-home sleep study, using a high-tech device loaned out by your physician, specifically screens for sleep apnea, a condition when the airway becomes unstable, and oxygen levels drop.

"Actually looking for the rise and fall of the chest during the night in order to look for respiratory effort, and then we have the probe that you apply under your nose, very similar to an oxygen cannula, and what that's looking for is airflow," said Conner.

Moreau said it was easy to use and didn't interrupt her sleep.

"I was really concerned about that, but it wasn't. I was still able to sleep on my side all night and it never slipped off or anything," said Moreau.

In the morning, you return the device to the center, and the data is moved to the computer into report form. Results that help the doctor connect the patient with the best treatment plan that usually involves a c-pap machine.

If the results are concerning, sleep lab studies can be the next step.

Many insurance companies are now requiring the in-home sleep study first, to screen the patient before more involved testing is ordered.

Copyright 2016 KING