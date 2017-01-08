"Sleep Coach" gives keys to children's sleep

(Photo: Ingram Publishing, This content is subject to copyright.)

Many of us are exhausted from the holiday season; but if your child isn't sleeping well, you will never catch up on zz's of your own!

KING 5 spoke with Julie Kennedy, a certified "Gentle Sleep Coach" who specializes in pediatric sleep and sleep consulting. She said there could be several reasons your child cannot sleep through the night.

Too late of a bedtime

Kennedy said "Children need an average of 10-11 hours of sleep at night for the first 9 years of their lives." With school and busy family schedules, its no surprise that children are missing out on their recommended amount of sleep. A recent Gallup poll found 40% of Americans do not get enough sleep, our little ones included.

Nap deprivation

It's an age-old debate: at what age do children grow out of naps? While experts believe naps should be determined based on an individual child's needs, the lack of a needed nap could have detrimental consequences. Kennedy stated "Too late of a bedtime and skipped or short naps will create more night wakings and poor quality sleep..."

Your child was put to bed already asleep

It seems harmless; rocking, nursing, or bottle feeding your little one until they fall asleep, but your kid could become dependant on that care. "When your child wake during the night, they will expect the same thing form you in order to go back to sleep," Kennedy said, "Learning to put yourself to sleep is a vital life skill."

Inconsistency in how you respond to your child during the night

Consistency is key! Kennedy said, "If you are inconsistent in how you put your child to sleep and how you respond to them when they wake up, you may inadvertently create more crying."'

Underlying medical conditions

Kennedy said conditions such as asthma, allergies, reflux and sleep apnea can contribute to a child's sleep issues.

Julie Kennedy is a licensed mental health counselor and certified sleep coach. She's a mom living in Bellevue with her husand and three sons. You can learn more about Kennedy here.

