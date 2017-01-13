Sharing makeup testers spreads germs

What’s on the end of that lip brush might not be just makeup. Germs and bacteria can be spread by sharing applicators or sharing where other fingers have been.

Because beauty is an investment, you want to spend wisely. You want to make sure the color you're trying is just what you’re looking for, so it’s common to try many different shades or types of makeup at the store.

But the cross-contamination that happens from someone else's fingers or lips touching makeup testers at the makeup sales counter could be what causes sores, strep throat or worse.

Dangerous bacteria that can make you sick could be lurking just about anywhere, and in the season of colds and flu, it’s even more important to avoid sharing germs.

It’s important to consider the cleanliness of makeup counter testers.

Medical Aesthetician, Kim Chang, with Baylor College of Medicine says you should be leery of those free samples.

"The concerns then would be staph, strep, e-coli that's being cross contaminated with the general public. E-coli is feces, so these are people who have gone to the bathroom, not washed their hands, dipping their fingers all up in the eye shadow. No skin should ever touch any of the testers," said Chang.

But trying on sanitary makeup is not impossible. Chang said specialists are trained to sanitize beauty products by scraping, swabbing and dispensing on tissues to save you from cross-contamination.

"Check it on your hand only, don't put it directly on your eyes. Take it home, use it, and see if that works for you if not, bring it back and I'm sure they'll refund it for you," said Chang.

She says you can also ask for samples of their products; some stores carry them behind the counter.

