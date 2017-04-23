Rx for produce helping families eat healthy

Rocio Contreras shops with her children for healthy fruits and vegetables.

When Rocio Contreras takes her children shopping now, it’s an adventure through the produce aisles.

"We’ve been trying a lot of new vegetables, like kale that they never had it before, but now they love it. Ya, they love kale now."

She can feel good about what she's buying, all thanks to a $10-dollar coupon funded by a federal grant.

Dr. Lenna Liu heads up Seattle Children’s obesity program, "One of the things we find that a lot of families struggle with is just having enough money to buy fresh fruits and vegetables.”

Sara Osborne with Safeway says customers are surprised how far that money will go, "We know you can eat healthy on a budget. And so, the ten dollar produce prescriptions are really an avenue to educate them how much fruits and vegetables they can buy for $10 dollars.”

"I think that bringing that component of food and nutrition to health is critical. It’s just critical”, says Dr. Liu, “Making eating really fun, really enjoyable. That’s what children should be feeling. They should be feeling love and fun."

