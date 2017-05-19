Questions raised about Chris Cornell's anxiety medication

As many continue to mourn the loss of Seattle music legend Chris Cornell, there are new questions today about his death - specifically about the medications he was taking and how they might have played a role. (Photo via YouTube)

As many continue to mourn the loss of Seattle music legend Chris Cornell, there are new questions about his death - specifically about the medications he was taking and how they might have played a role.

While Cornell's suicide shocked fans, his widow Vicky paints a picture of a happy man who was not depressed, telling Rolling Stone Magazine:

"His world revolved around his family first and, of course, his music second. He flew home for Mother's Day to spend time with our family. He flew out mid-day Wednesday, the day of the show, after spending time with the children. When we spoke before the show, we discussed plans for a vacation over Memorial Day and other things we wanted to do."

Addiction expert Dr. Constance Scharff says Cornell had battled addiction, which rewires the brain, and probably should not have been prescribed anxiety medication.

"You know, addiction changes the way the brain works," said Scharff.

Cornell's wife Vicky also told Rolling Stone, "When we spoke after the show, I noticed he was slurring his words; he was different. When he told me he may have taken an extra Ativan or two, I contacted security and asked that they check on him."

"So even if someone's been sober for a period of time, when you put drugs like Ativan into that compromised brain, it can make people make rash choices," said Dr. Scharff.

Things they normally wouldn't do.

"One of the side effects that it can have is to increase suicidal ideation."

So did Cornell have a prescription? And who wrote it for him? These are questions investigators will eventually get answers to. But Dr. Scharff says this is a part of a larger problem of health care - the lack of proper treatment for those with anxiety and depression, and the push by many doctors to medicate instead.



© 2017 KING-TV