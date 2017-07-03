Protect yourself and family from fireworks danger

Your family, friends, and pets should treat fireworks with caution. Sparklers thought to be safe often create serious injuries. Those dazzling and festive sparks are as hot as a blow torch.

Explosion after explosion, human models, made of hard plastic shred apart from the effects of exploding fireworks.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission used mannequins to demonstrate the undeniable dangers of fireworks.

"It's the 30 days around the Fourth of July where we see the highest rate of incidents and injuries," says Ann Marie Buerkle, the Acting Chairman of the CPSC.

The CPSC reports there were more than 11-thousand fireworks-related injuries in 2016. Most people suffered burns like Tim Sullivan, an emergency room doctor, who lit four sparklers at once last year.

He knows he should have known better since he's trained to treat such injuries.

"It's very embarrassing to be an emergency room doctor who just blew up his hand with a firework," says Dr. Sullivan.

And sparklers can be as hot as blow torches. People who use a plastic cup as a shield for themselves or their children should think again; a sparkler can burn through faster than you can react.

Fireworks distributor American Promotional Events is recalling more than 36-thousand packages of TNT Red, White and Blue Smoke Fireworks after reports that three people were burned using them.

A few safety tips from the CPSC: First never let kids use sparklers or any firecrackers. Also, make sure that if you have a dud that doesn't light, you don't try to re-light it. And maybe this Independence Day, leave the pyrotechnic displays of American pride to the professionals.

It’s usually males aged 15 years and older that account for the clear majority of firework injuries in Washington state.

Being too close or even holding the firework when it goes off is the primary cause of damage.

So, please use common sense and have a safe Fourth of July.

© 2017 KING-TV