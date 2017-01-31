Peer to peer counseling helps patients ease surgery fears

Virginia Mason's Patient-Peer Partner Program (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - It's called peer to peer counseling.

With the Patient-Peer Partner program at Virginia Mason, someone who has already gone through surgery comes back to share their story to help others heal.

One of those volunteers is Kent Smith, a bond underwriter by trade, who had a hip surgery in the past year. Kent says he had such a great experience at Virginia Mason; he now spends his off time giving advice to patients just like him. He helps put their minds at ease by sharing his experience and answering questions that can only be answered by a former patient. Kent remembers how scared he was to come in for surgery, so now he donates his time once or twice a week to help others cope with anxiety.

Doctor Lyle Sorensen, chief of orthopedics at Virginia Mason, says people like Kent provide peer to peer counseling that can help patients deal with their fears before and after surgery.

“What Kent can do is reaffirm to a patient that it's going to be ok to just take some time out of your life and heal up, and that's an important thing,” explains Dr. Sorensen.

The idea of peer to peer counseling has been so effective that the National Institute of Health recommends it to help veterans recover from their wounds.

If you would like to be involved in Virginia Mason's Patient-Peer Partner program, contact vmpatientrelations@VirginiaMason.org or by calling (206) 223-6616.

