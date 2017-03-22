Pay attention to health red flags

Those small aches and pains might mean something is seriously wrong. Don’t ignore what your body is trying to tell you.

Is it indigestion or a heart attack? Exhaustion or something else?

No one wants to be a hypochondriac, imagining the very worst, but on the flip side, you don’t want to ignore a potentially dangerous condition.

Every year, 750,000 Americans suffer a heart attack. For many, the first signs of trouble are very subtle.

Timothy Hendrix is an emergency medicine specialist. He says what most people think of as the classic sign of a heart attack may be something else.

“There are a lot of things that can cause chest pain, acid reflux, heartburn, muscle strain,” said Hendrix.

So how can you tell if this is a real emergency?

“If you’re having any chest discomfort, radiating pain into an arm or the jaw, difficulty breathing, accompanying with that sweats and nausea,” said. Hendrix.

Excessive daytime sleepiness is another health red flag.

“It's not about just feeling tired and fatigued, that can be a number of other things,” said Hendrix.

Sleep apnea can raise your risk for high blood pressure and diabetes. It can also put you in danger when driving.

Finally, does that itchy rash from an allergic reaction deserve an ER trip? Hendrix said to try Benadryl first.

“They’ll get that tickle in their throat and pretty soon they’re finding it hard to talk or hard to breathe, you need to call 911 immediately,” said Hendrix.

And what do headaches tell you? Hendrix says when a headache is accompanied by fever, vomiting, neck pain, or it’s the worst headache in your life it could be a tumor or a serious infection like Meningitis, and it needs immediate attention.

