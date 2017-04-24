Produce prescriptions help families eat healthy on a budget

No co-pay or pharmacy involved, these produce prescriptions are just what doctors at Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic ordered for health kids.

When Rocio Contreras takes her children shopping it’s an adventure through the produce aisles.

"We’ve been trying a lot of new vegetables, like kale that they never had it before, but now they love it. Ya, they love kale now," said Rocio.

It's all thanks to a $10 coupon funded by a federal grant and distributed by the doctors at Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic.

Dr. Lenna Liu heads up Seattle Children’s obesity program.

“One of the things we see that a lot of families struggle with is just having enough money to buy fresh fruits and vegetables," said Dr. Liu.

Sara Osborne with Safeway said customers are surprised how far that money will go.

“We know you can eat healthy on a budget. And so the 10 dollars produce prescriptions are really an avenue to educate them how much fruits and vegetables they can buy for 10 dollars,” said Osborne.

“I think that bringing that component of food and nutrition to health is critical. It’s just critical. Making eating really fun, really enjoyable. That’s what children should be feeling. They should be feeling love and fun," said Dr. Liu.

The children don’t seem to need much convincing, and moms feel good about what they're buying.

“That’s the best part, they’re really nutritious, yeah they love fruits too, so it’s awesome,” said Rocio.

The produce prescription program at Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic is part of Washington state’s goal of boosting consumption of healthy fruits and vegetables for families and children on limited budgets.

With the help of 80 local farmers markets and 168 supermarkets, the program is expected to run through March of 2019.

You too can help kids and families who benefit from the medical, dental and mental health care at Seattle Children's Odessa Brown Children's Clinic by making a donation to support this community based health care program.

Click here to support Odessa Brown Children's Clinic.

