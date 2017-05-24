Forgetfulness not necessarily a sign of Alzheimer's

Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus is one of the conditions often mistaken for Alzheimer's, but it is treatable. (Credit: KING)

Many people believe that forgetfulness is the first sign of Alzheimer’s disease. The truth is that a decline in cognitive function is part of normal aging. For adults ages 50 to 65, if you think it is Alzheimer’s, it’s probably not.

Mary Mehl's husband, Joe, was declining mentally and physically.

“It was terrible to watch him deteriorate before our eyes,” Mehl said.

Joe was in his mid-60s and Mary feared that she was losing him to Alzheimer’s. But a trip to the doctor proved it to be something else. Joe had Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus or NPH, a completely reversible condition.

Joe is not the only one who fears that they were in the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s. Doctors say they are seeing a rise in patients worried about their memory lapses and fear that it is Alzheimer’s. Most of the time it is not. But if it’s not Alzheimer’s, what is it?

“Many different disorders can cause balance problems and dementia-like illnesses,” Nestor Tomycz, MD, a Neurosurgeon at Allegheny Health Network, said.

Some of the disorders can include NPH, adult ADD, sleep disorders, substance abuse and simply brain fog.

If you are worried about memory loss, Tomycz suggests seeing your primary doctor first for some basic tests.

"But, if the symptoms aren’t improving, a neurologist should be involved," Tomycz said.

A recent study by St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto found that in autopsies of 116 patients who were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, over 10 percent of them did not have Alzheimer’s. Other conditions or diseases were causing their dementia-like symptoms.

