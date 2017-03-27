New cataract surgery doesn't require post-surgery eye drops

Dr. Robert Tester at Evergreen Eye Center can remove a cataract and replace it with a vision correcting lens in about eight minutes. The post-surgery care just got better too.

A new method at the Evergreen Eye Center doesn't require eye drops after cataract surgery.

Cataract surgery aftercare used to require at least three different eye drops that had to be applied for four weeks, in descending order, by the patient. The drop less method uses timed release medicine that is administered under the lens of the eye, eliminating the need for eye drops.

Karen Monteverde of Federal Way was one patient who benefited from the new method.

“Driving at night, I’m not sure how everybody else sees, but I could not see the lines on the road. I was going probably 10 or 15 miles an hour and all of a sudden there was a basket, and I did not see it, and I missed it, fortunately, but it was errrt. And so you know it scared me, it really scared me,” said Monteverde.

That incident brought Monteverde to Evergreen Eye Center, and she’s not alone as a tidal wave of baby boomers face the inevitable cloudy vision known as cataracts.

Monteverde realized she had a problem. She also realized how she had missed so many enjoyable aspects of her daily life.

“I live on a green belt, so I have lots of the animals and I could see the movement, but I could not identify what animal it was,” said Monteverde.

“If you live long enough, you’re going to get cataracts. It’s a normal part of the aging eye,” said Dr. Robert Tester, an ophthalmologic cataract surgeon.

Tester has been performing eye surgeries for over a decade, and the procedure has become so streamlined with computers and lasers that it all takes place in as little as eight minutes.

“The typical story is the patient comes in for new glasses; they’re not seeing well, they get a little more than they bargained for, because their doctor will tell them that there will be a little more work than just glasses. You have cataracts. A lot of people don’t know, but a cataract is actually the leading cause of blindness worldwide,” said Tester.

Once the diagnosis has been done and a patient is referred to a surgical center, then an intensive process begins, measuring and testing to understand exactly what the patient needs.

When doctors take out the cataract and replace the lens in the eye, the surgeon will often use a vision correcting lens.

“That’s one of the rewarding parts of my job is when you get patients who’ve been wearing glasses their entire life and sometimes onerous thick glasses, and for the first time in their lives, they walk out with nothing. They’re free from spectacles,” said Tester.

The post-surgery story gets even better.

Most surgeries centers send their patients home with three different bottles of medicine: Eye drops that have to be put in four different times a day over a period of four weeks in descending order.

Add in the difficulty of putting in eye drops with an aging factor. Often these patients are in their retirement years when dexterity might not be optimum.

Tester now offers a no eye drop cataract surgery method.

“So this is what we call drop less cataract surgery, and this is new technology that’s been developed by the industry where the medicines that were previously delivered by drops are now delivered into the eye at the end of the case," Tester said. "And it is a slow release formula so that over the course of a month it slowly releases the medicine and guards against infection, reduces inflammation so that the patient doesn’t have to take drops after surgery anymore.”

An ophthalmologist can diagnose cataract disease, but once you’re referred to a surgery center, you should ask if they offer dropless surgery.

Monteverde is thrilled with her new clear vision.

“I don’t care if it’s at night, I will drive in the night now. But I still won’t drive in the snow,” Monteverde said with a laugh.

Monteverde also appreciates being able to see the wildlife in her backyard, saying she can tell the difference between squirrels and birds.

© 2017 KING-TV