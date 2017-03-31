Music, dance classes support children with special needs

Music and dance springboards development for kids with special needs.

Dance is a great form of creativity and expression, but some kids and teens are often left out of dance classes because of behavioral or developmental disorders.

Buddy dance was started as a way to give people with special needs a fun activity that might have been exclusive in other settings because of behavioral or developmental disorders.

"We don't treat them any differently. We give them their time to shine. This is for them," said dance instructor Chelsea Guidry.

Guidry's day job is working with children who have special needs, but her other passion is dance.

That unique combination helps Guidry shape the classes and performances around the specific needs of her students.

"We try and keep the music down, turn on all the lights, as in have them shine right on them, picking out the costume as well. I didn't want anything with tights, because a few of them are particular with the type of clothing that they are going to wear," said Guidry.

10-year-old Sydney Hoffoss was diagnosed with autism at 2 years old.

Her mom, Corlissa, says watching Sydney light up in dance class brings her so much joy.

"It means a lot for us because she does, she works so hard all the time. She works hard at school, she works hard at therapy, she does so much that may come easily to other people, and it's a little more difficult for her. It's nice to have something that she enjoys and loves doing," said Corlissa Hoffoss.

Their smiles say it all and keeps them coming back each week, and for the parents, it's about more than dance. It's about an open door into their child's world.

"You never know what’s gonna spark something in them that's going to make them want to communicate more. Make them want to participate more. Our goal with Sydney is always to become more a part of her world and to have her become more a part of ours. And so anything that can help facilitate that is plus," said Hoffoss.

There are several organizations that offer special needs dance classes in Western Washington including the non-profit Washington Contemporary Ballet located in Lakewood.

© 2017 KING-TV