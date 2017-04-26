Mother donates breast milk to honor baby gone too soon

Baby Colton left the world too soon, but his mother now donates breast milk so that others can have the gift of life.

Little baby Colton was anything but normal. At five pounds the newborn had a severe congenital heart disease, and at six weeks old, his parents had to face reality.

"We had to make the decision to take him off life support because there was nothing they could do," said Nicura Thompson, Colton's mother.

Nicura's son was gone. It's an ordeal she hoped to never go through.

"Each and every day I still try to overcome it, and I have my moments, but I try to make the best out of it," said Nicura.

So now she's giving away something personal to help her cope: donating her own breast milk. So far she's pumped nearly 3,700 ounces, about 32 ounces a day for the last three months. But giving it up hasn't been easy.

"It’s hard knowing that I’m pumping milk that's supposed to go for my baby and it's going to other babies," said Nicura.

Shelia Smith works at Intermountain Healthcare's milk bank collection site and receives Nicura's bi-monthly donations. She says there is nothing more generous.

"To be able to give to other children who need help surviving I think is a very selfless gift," said Smith.

A gift Nicura shares to honor the son she will always cherish.

"He existed, he has a story, he has a purpose, and we plan on making his memory last forever," said Nicura.

Nicura has a goal of donating 5,000 ounces. She has 1,200 ounces more to go.

The Northwest Mothers Milk Bank can help mothers who have extra become milk donators. For more information check out the Northwest Mothers Milk Bank to see if you can help.

