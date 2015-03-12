Preventing Suicide: Resources If You Need Help

Preventing Suicide (Photo: KING)

For Immediate Help:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - 1-800-273-TALK (8255) - 24 hours, 7 days a week | TTY: 1-800- 799-4TTY (4889)

Crisis Clinic of King County - 24-Hour Crisis Line - Toll -Free 866-4-CRISIS (866-427-4747) | Local 206- 461-3222 | TTY: (206) 461-3210

Crisis Clinic of Seattle-King County provides a broad array of telephone-based crisis intervention and information and referral services. For many people in emotional distress or needing community services assistance, Crisis Clinic is their "first call for help." For their Teen Link program, trained teen volunteers are available to speak with other teens between 6pm and 10pm at 1-866-TEENLINK | 866-833-6546.



Other National Resources:



National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Suicide Prevention Resource Center

SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voice of Education

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline - 1-800-662-HELP (4357) | TTY: 1-800-487-4889

Also known as, the Treatment Referral Routing Service, this Helpline provides 24-hour free and confidential treatment referral and information about mental and/or substance use disorders, prevention, and recovery in English and Spanish.

The Trevor Project - 1-866-4-U-TREVOR - This confidential 24-hour hotline focuses on crises and suicide prevention among gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender youth.

Veterans Crisis Line - 1-800-273-8255 Press 1 | TTY: 1-800-799-4889

Connects veterans in crisis (and their families and friends) with qualified, caring Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential, toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Other Washington State Resources:



Forefront: Innovations in Suicide Preventionis a not-for-profit organization that advances innovative approaches to suicide prevention through policy change, professional training, campus and school-based interventions, media outreach, support for persons affected by suicide and program evaluation. Forefront's goal is to reduce the suicide rate in Washington state by a minimum of 20 percent by 2020. Once successful, Forefront will broaden its outreach to other states where the rates of suicide in the U.S. are the highest. For more information call 206-543-1016 or go to www.intheforefront.org.

Husky Help and Hope - UW Mental Health Resources

One in four University of Washington students experience a mental health problem. If you need help, call 800-273-8255. UW Students call Safe-Campus @ 206-685-SAFE (7233) .

List of Crisis Hotlines in Washington State



Washington Youth Suicide Prevention Program

Washington State Department of Health - Youth Suicide Prevention Program