Make sleep a priority on long summer days

As the days grow longer, you might stay up longer and wake earlier, but doctors say getting seven to 9 hours of sleep should be a priority.

Most of us know the importance of a good night's sleep, but research shows that few of us get the recommended seven to nine hours a night.

"It's more of a reminder to make sure that you're not sleep deprived and making sure that you get enough sleep. Make sure that you make sleep a priority," said Dr. Charles Bae, a neurologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

To make sure you're getting quality sleep, it's important to limit exposure to stimulants such as caffeine, energy drinks, and the blue light that comes from tiny screens on our cell phones or tablets. That can interfere with your circadian rhythm or natural sleep-wake cycle.

Bae says not getting enough sleep or being sleep deprived increases a person's likelihood for decreased alertness, especially while driving, a decline in memory and cognitive function, as well as an increased risk for several other health risks.

"Linked to increased risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, also there's connections to increased risk of heart attack and stroke, and that's all from not getting enough sleep," said Bae.

And getting enough sleep is equally important for kids. Sleep triggers the body to release a hormone that promotes healthy growth in children and teens, boosting muscle mass and repairing cells and tissue.

© 2017 KING-TV