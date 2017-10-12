Survivor SAKE Dragon Boat Club

This team of unstoppable cancer survivors races dragon boats while forming bonds. The club makes its home on the shores of Lake Washington at the Leschi Marina. A gala and auction to support the club is set for October 14, 2017, at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue.

