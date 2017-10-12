Survivor SAKE Dragon Boat Club
This team of unstoppable cancer survivors races dragon boats while forming bonds. The club makes its home on the shores of Lake Washington at the Leschi Marina. A gala and auction to support the club is set for October 14, 2017, at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue.
KING 9:22 AM. PDT October 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Off-duty Tacoma police officer rushed to help Vegas victims
-
Mark Wright's perspective on Las Vegas shooting
-
Olympia police officer a LV shooting survivor
-
Pierce County detective in Las Vegas in when shooting happened
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
Middle Fork Snoqualmie construction complete
-
Viral hoaxes popping up all over social media in the wake of Las Vegas shooting
-
New psychiatric hospital in Tacoma
-
UW professor shares research on gun violence
More Stories
-
Trump signs executive order on healthcareOct 12, 2017, 8:52 a.m.
-
Seattle police detective fired in strip-club investigationOct 12, 2017, 6:02 a.m.
-
Police warn of open house thefts amidst booming…Oct 11, 2017, 11:00 p.m.