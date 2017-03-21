Lakewood girl spreads awareness on World Down Syndrome Day

Arianna Graham of Lakewood has down syndrome, and her family helped spread awareness for the disorder on World Down Syndrome Day, March 21. (Photo: KING)

Arianna Graham of Lakewood, 2, is one of millions of people living with Down Syndrome.

Families all over the world marked awareness for the disorder Tuesday for World Down Syndrome Day.

"I want people to know Arianna is just a little girl," said Andrea Graham, Arianna's mother. "She just so happens to have an extra chromosome, and she rocks it."

Down Syndrome is a genetic disorder caused by an extra copy of the 21st chromosome. It causes physical changes along with mental and muscular developmental issues.

World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated on March 21st because the date, 3/21, refers to three copies of the 21st chromosome, not the standard two copies.

"We call it the love chromosome in our family, because she loves more than anybody I've ever met in the whole world," said Andrea.

The Grahams handed out small butterflies in Lakewood with a picture of Arianna and a few sentences describing her story as they try to raise awareness.

Arianna was adopted after her birth parents learned she had the disorder and made the decision they were unable to care for her, said Andrea.

