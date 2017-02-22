King County teen birth rates drop to historic lows

Photo: JOHAN ORDONEZ, AFP/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

SEATTLE - King County has made progress in two key areas of women's health: reducing the teen birthrate to historic lows and increasing the number of women covered by insurance.

The county's teen birthrate dropped 55 percent between 2008-15, according to the King County Department of Health.

More than 39,000 women of reproductive age have recently received health insurance. The percentage of low income women without insurance dropped by 62 percent.

In making the announcement, Wednesday, King County Executive Dow Constantine credited the Affordable Care Act, which was signed into law in 2010, and Planned Parenthood. The non-profit operates eight clinics that serve about 28,000 people in the county.

Constantine used the opportunity to warn against attempts to repeal the ACA or defund Planned Parenthood, which he said could make it tougher for women to receive health care and contraceptives.

