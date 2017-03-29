King County No. 2 for health outcomes in Washington state

. (Photo: Adam Berry, Getty Images)

SEATTLE - An annual health report for Washington state finds San Juan County is No. 1 for health outcomes, followed by King, Island, Jefferson, and Whatcom counties.

Health outcomes are based on length (premature deaths) and quality of life (mental and physical health or low birthweight), according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Snohomish County finished 6th for health outcomes while Pierce County finished 24th out of 39 counties overall. Pend Oreille County in Eastern Washington was listed at the bottom, although Garfield County was not at all ranked in the study.

King County hovered around No. 5 and No. 6 in health outcomes each year between 2011-2015 but vaulted to No. 2 last year.

The rankings are similar for health factors, with King County leading the way while Ferry County finished last.

Health factors are based on health behaviors (such as smoking and inactivity), clinical care (such as regular screenings and primary care), social and economic factors (graduation, poverty, and crime rates), and the physical environment (pollution, long commutes).

An interactive tool for all 50 states can be found here. And here are the Washington state results. You can look as far back as 2011 and compare counties.

Rankings (Health Outcomes / Health Factors)

San Juan (1 / 2)

King (2 / 1)

Island (3 / 5)

Jefferson (4 / 9)

Whatcom (5 / 7)

Snohomish (6 / 3)

Thurston (7 / 10)

Kittitas (8 / 15)

Skagit (9 / 23)

Kitsap (10 / 4)

Benton (11 / 17)

Skamania (12 / 19)

Whitman (13 / 8)

Clark (14 / 12)

Douglas (15 / 18)

Walla Walla (16 /11)

Chelan (17 / 6)

Lincoln (18 / 13)

Franklin (19 / 34)

Columbia (20 / 16)

Clallam (21 /20)

Klickitat (22 / 22)

Asotin (23 / 24)

Pierce (24 / 21)

Spokane (25 / 14)

Lewis (26 / 32)

Grant (27 / 28)

Mason (28 / 35)

Adams (29 / 31)

Stevens (30 / 27)

Pacific (31 / 26)

Cowlitz (32 / 33)

Yakima (33 / 37)

Okanogan (34 / 29)

Grays Harbor (35 / 36)

Wahkiakum (36 / 25)

Ferry (37 / 38)

Pend Oreille (38 / 30)

Garfield (Not ranked)

© 2017 KING-TV