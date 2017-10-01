Kinesiotaping can help breast cancer patients

Physiotherapist applying kinesio tape on female patients shoulder, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Kinesio tape is often used by athletes to help their body heal from an injury naturally, and to provide support for their muscles and joints without restricting motion.

Recently, the tape has become used more often for breast cancer patients looking for some relief from the symptoms of the disease. There is a theory the tape can mimic the effect of manual lymphatic drainage for patients with lymphedema, according to an article on breastcancer.org.

The tape is meant to help with the lymphatic drainage, and reduce swelling that often causes problems for patients.

