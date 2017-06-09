If you're diabetic or approaching that condition, juicing may not be advisable, as it can raise your blood sugar levels quickly.

We may think we're healthy by grabbing that kale banana smoothie, but registered dietitian nutritionist Bonni London says think again.

"When you're juicing you're getting rid of at least a bunch of the fiber that's broken down, we can get some insoluble fiber, so that can definitely lead to an increase in blood sugar," says London.

Something most of us should avoid, especially type 2 diabetics.

"The other problem is if it's a lot more fruit than vegetables, then that has a lot of naturally occurring sugar that's gonna go into your bloodstream a lot quicker," says London. She’s not on board with juicing unless you have the right ratio of fruits and vegetables. Eighty percent vegetables and 20 percent fruit could be very healthy.

But remember that phrase all things in moderation?

"Go from having a couple of bites of kale now you're having four cups and sipping it through a glass a lot of bad things can happen. Your body really has to adjust, be able to produce those enzymes to be able to digest it," says London.

And if you have diabetes, or your blood sugar levels are sending you that way, orange juice is the juice to avoid.

"If someone had a hypoglycemic attack, what is the first thing we would give them is a glass of orange juice. And that is because it raises blood sugar faster than anything. So for those of us who want to keep our blood sugar low is definitely something to you know, steer clear of," says London.

Another consideration to think about is the danger of foodborne illness.

Not properly washing your vegetables and fruit before consuming leaves you vulnerable to possible contaminants found on raw produce like E-coli, hepatitis, and Salmonella, just to name a few.

© 2017 KING-TV