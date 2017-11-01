Weight loss surgery that rearranges intestines becoming more popular

Rare weight loss surgery that rearranges intestines to minimize calorie intake is gaining in populatiry with the help of advancing technology

An uncommon kind of bariatric surgery is gaining ground with the assistance of new technology, and patients like Kaneisha Bailey are benefitting.

Bailey was obese and remembers how it painfully affected her life with knee issues. But she says it really hurt when it started to affect her role as a mom.

"At one point, they kind of stopped asking me to do stuff," said Bailey.

She knew she had to lose weight, so she decided to get bariatric surgery and opted for one of the most uncommon methods.

It’s called Duodenal Switch or D Switch. Surgeons not only remove a large portion of the stomach, they also rearrange the intestines so that the body absorbs fewer calories.

"This operation, because it's a little more technically demanding, is really the last operation to really be truly mastered and standardized from a laparoscopic approach," said Dr. Jay Roberts, a bariatric surgeon.

Doctor Roberts says thanks to laparoscopic advancements, the procedure has gained in popularity.

Patients have a better recovery, and Dr. Roberts says they also have a better chance at keeping off their weight compared to other procedures.

"People enjoy a very durable weight loss with very little weight regain,” said Dr. Roberts.

It's a procedure he recommends for younger patients like Kanesha, but it does have its drawbacks, like not being able to eat and drink at the same time.

Kaneisha must follow strong diet restrictions to accommodate her now smaller stomach and must take vitamins and eat low-fat, low sugar food, but she says it’s all worth it.

With the D switch surgery patients often lose 70 percent of their excess weight within two years. To qualify you need to have a BMI of 30 or higher and expect a recovery time of three days in the hospital, one to 3 weeks away from work and 4 to six weeks for full recovery.

© 2017 KING-TV