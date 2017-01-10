How to stay healthy during flu season

Image credit: Thinkstock

SEATTLE -- Health officials say two dozen people in Washington state have died from the flu so far this season, and the number is likely to climb.



The Washington Department of Health says the victims have been older people - two were over 50, and the rest were over 65, with several victims in their 80s or 90s.



Officials say the epidemic likely hasn't peaked yet.

So what can you do to stay healthy?

According to the Center for Disease and Prevention, the single best way to prevent the flu is to get a flu vaccine each season. Other ways they suggest reducing the spread of the virus include avoiding close contact, staying home when you’re sick, covering your mouth and nose when you sneeze, washing your hands often, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects several times a day.

Medical officials also advise not sharing pens or pencils at work or school, using a pen when using pin pads during checkout at stores, wiping down hard surfaces with bleach, spraying disinfect on soft surfaces – like the couch, backpacks and coats and using hand sanitizer often.

Humidifiers can also help reduce the spread of the flu virus. A 2009 study found that flu germs spread more easily is dry air.

