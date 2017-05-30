How to increase energy with food, exercise and rest

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Ever wish you had an endless supply of energy to power through your daily to-do list? There are steps you can take right now to tap into your reserves and get the most out of your work day and your time at home.

Karen Millsap is a single mom and also an entrepreneur, and her path has not been an easy one.

“I’m a girl who’s rebelling against tragedy,” Millsap said.

Three years ago, Millsap's husband Richard was shot and killed at his gym, leaving her a widow at age 29.

“You immediately go into this fog of grief,” Millsap said.

After Richard’s death, Millsap founded a company dedicated to helping others re-enter the workplace after a loss. She loved her work but was still struggling.

“I just wanted to be the best person, and I knew that grief was weighing me down,” she said.

A business contest led her to Jennifer Lea, senior manager of content development at Johnson and Johnson’s Human Performance Institute (HPI).

At HPI, Lea trains elite athletes, surgeons, and Fortune 500 CEOs, and teaches them how to maximize their energy.

Lea said to think of energy as a pyramid, with your physical well-being as the base.

To achieve maximum energy, you need to experience aerobic activity at least three days a week with two days of resistance training. Your body needs healthy food every four hours and scheduled break time every 90 minutes during the work day.

“It can be as little as 30 seconds sprinting up a flight of stairs, or it could be as long as 10 minutes walking around the block,” Lea explained.

Millsap said that by following Lea’s training, she can keep up the pace in business and life.

“I feel like not only can I accomplish everything I want during the day, but I feel like I’m in a good frame of mind as I’m doing it,” she said.

In addition to the physical component, Lea teaches clients to actively look for something that makes them happy every day to renew their emotional energy. She also coaches women to focus on the present moment by scheduling recovery time, like a few minutes to practice deep breathing or meditation to refocus their mental energy.

© 2017 KING-TV