House OKs bill to maintain preventative health coverage

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington House has passed a measure that seeks to ensure that preventative health coverage benefits remain intact in the state, regardless of what happens at the federal level.



The measure passed the Democratic-controlled chamber Wednesday on a bipartisan 70-28 vote and now heads to the Republican-led Senate for consideration. The bill would require health plans to continue to cover the same preventive health services like d blood pressure and cholesterol screenings, with no copay, that were required by federal law as of the end of last year.



Contraception would also be covered without out-of-pocket costs, except in cases where federal exemptions exist, like for religious employer plans.



President Donald Trump has said he wants to replace the Affordable Care Act with a plan that provides insurance for everybody and lowers deductibles. Details of a potential replacement plan remain in flux.

