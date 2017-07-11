Hep C treatment approved for kids
Diagnosing Hepatitis C in children is very difficult mostly because there are no symptoms, but it can lead to serious long term health effects like liver damage. Seattle Children's helped in the study to get new drugs approved for kids aged twelve to seve
KING 5:53 PM. PDT July 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Why is a nearly-new bridge still shut down?
-
Seattle City Council approves income tax
-
Site selected of Paul Allen-backed housing project
-
Declining San Francisco housing market could have an affect on Seattle
-
Attacks near King County courthouse
-
Vancouver WinCo shoplifting video goes viral
-
An explosion of kittens hits Western Washsington, looking for loving homes
-
Video: Aerial video of Everett Marina fire
-
Tuesday is free Slurpee day at 7-Eleven
More Stories
-
25 best Prime Day deals still in stockJul 11, 2017, 2:45 p.m.
-
Salt & Straw announces second Seattle locationJul 11, 2017, 1:16 p.m.
-
Tim Eyman launches $30 car tab initiativeJul 11, 2017, 12:25 p.m.