Heather Abbott Foundation helps amputees walk again

Vidal Lopez trains on his new bionic legs, allowing him better control, more energy and safety. The legs provided by the Heather Abbott Foundation whose founder lost her leg in the Boston Marathon bombing.

Vidal Lopez’s first steps were careful, but he quickly got the hang of his new legs.

At a prosthetics lab, he negotiated a small obstacle course as he learned how these new, computerized knees are different from the old mechanical ones he lost in the crash.

"The way the knees can, like, bend and is different to walk with this prosthesis. When I used to walk with the mechanical legs, it was difficult. With these legs from auto-bot you can walk like a normal person," said Lopez.

"Before he got the microprocessor knees, he would have to expend a lot more energy, because the mechanical knees don't really have an ability to help him walk, and they don't have an inherent ability to keep him safe,” said David Rotter, a prosthetist helping train Lopez.

But this new technology can be very expensive, and Lopez wouldn't have been able to afford them without the help of the Heather Abbott Foundation.

Heather Abbott lost one of her legs in the Boston bombings and now made it her life's work to see that people like Lopez can get and afford the prosthetics they need.

"I think it’s very important to anybody who has been injured and has lost a limb. But it’s possible. I think that's the thing. When you know it’s possible, and you just can't afford it," said Abbott.

Before he lost his legs as the result of a car crash in Mexico, Lopez planned on studying to be an engineer, now he wants to focus on bionics.

"I think that I can help people like, if people have this kind of accident, it would be a great idea to help those people, if I can," said Lopez.

The Heather Abbott Foundation actively accepts donations so that they can help provide custom prostheses to individuals who have suffered limb loss through traumatic circumstances. To donate or for more information visit the Heather Abbott Foundation website.

