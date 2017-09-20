GeekWire: Center for Infectious Disease Research launches $11.5M project to combat malaria

CIDR researcher Ashley Vaughan will lead the new project. (CIDR Photo)

Seattle’s Center for Infectious Disease Research (CIDR) announced Wednesday that it will lead a new $11.5 million research project to combat drug-resistant malaria, a serious public health problem in Southeast Asia that could have devastating effects if it spreads to other regions.

The project’s principal scientist is CIDR researcher Ashley Vaughan, who will work alongside CIDR Researcher and Professor Stefan Kappe, University of Notre Dame Researcher Michael Ferdig and researchers at the Texas Biomedical Research Institute.

The scientists will work across specialties to breed drug-resistant parasites with those that react to drugs, then examine the genetics of their offspring. Their goal is to isolate the genes related to drug resistance and use that information to combat it more effectively.

