Families grapple with flu epidemic

A child sick with the flu. (Photo: KING)

Dozens of people responded to a call on King 5’s Facebook page looking for families with the flu.

“It spread like wildfire through our house,” said Makiela, of Puyallup. “My 6-year-old has had the flu twice this season.”

Two weeks into flu season, health officials say Washington state is at "epidemic" levels, with four new flu deaths this week.

Reka Regis, wrote saying her family of six were all at home with Influenza A.

“My husband and my brother had it first. Then I had it. [My baby] has it. My oldest daughter is super congested and my youngest daughter woke up this morning with a 104.6 degree fever, vomiting, and overall not doing so well,” Regis said at her Bonney Lake home.

The mom tried to take her kids to urgent care, but changed her mind.

“I tried calling the doctor’s office, and they didn’t have any openings. There’s urgent care close to me. They were over a 3-hour wait,” Regis said.

The Regis’ say they haven’t needed flu shots before, so they didn’t get it this year.

“We haven’t been hit quite like this in, I can’t even remember when,” Regis said.

Summer Clinger, of Kent, says, “I felt like someone hit me with a bag of bricks.”

Clinger says even if she had gotten the vaccine, it wouldn’t have helped. She says doctors diagnosed her with H1N1 or swine flu.

“So they told me the strain I’d been diagnosed with was actually not in the flu shot,” Clinger said, saying her son is doing better now because he qualified for Tamiflu. “I ended up with state insurance. They wouldn’t cover Tamiflu claiming it’s too expensive.”

