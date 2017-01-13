Flu resource guide

Health officials say two dozen people in Washington state have died from the flu so far this season, and the number is likely to climb. Below you can find local and national flu resources, as well as recent stories of this year's epidemic.
- CDC flu resources
- King County flu resources
- Seattle Public Schools flu resources
- Seattle Children's flu resources
- Virginia Mason flu resources
- UW Medicine flu resources
