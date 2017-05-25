Five ways to protect your eyes from aging

You can make a difference in how well your eyes age. Exercise, diet and UV safeguards can keep your aging eyes healthy.

Your eyes are smaller than the size of a gumball, but they play a big role in helping you navigate the world around you.

Here's a few ways to protect them from aging.

First, try exercise. Regular physical activity can reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration by up to 70 percent.

Also, shield your eyes from the sun to keep them young.

“Over time, UV light from the sun can cause cataract formations, so wearing sunglasses, I think, is very important,” said ophthalmologist Dr. Arsham Sheybani.

Only buy a pair that blocks 100 percent of UV rays.

Next, put down that cigarette. Current and former smokers have up to four times the risk of developing age-related macular degeneration. Smoking also ups your chance of cataracts and uveitis.

The right foods can keep your eyes young, too.

“One of the other things you can consider is actually green leafy vegetables for macular degeneration,” said Sheybani.

Lastly, consider supplements. A national eye institute study showed supplements with Vitamin C and E, beta-carotene, copper, and zinc slowed the progression of macular degeneration in high-risk patients.

Finally, another important way to protect your eyes is to schedule regular eye exams. If you have a vision problem, an early diagnosis could lead to treatment that can save your sight.

