Financial aid covers medical expenses for low-income patients

When serious illness strikes not everyone is prepared to deal with the financial burden. Now Swedish Medical Group is expanding its financial assistance program to help more people.

People that don't have enough money to pay medical expenses may avoid treatment altogether, risking their lives. Doctors certainly don't want people gambling their lives because of income level. A Swedish oncologist said some patients have delayed getting care for fear of not being able to pay their medical bills.

"If we can do anything at all to unburden patients from a financial perspective they're going to do better all together," says Dr. Tanya Whal. According to Dr. Whal, there is recent data about how financial distress impairs outcomes in cancer care. She says all stress can negatively impact recovery and there is no doubt that bills top the stress list.

At Swedish, financial counselors are available to try and provide comfort in the monetary department. Financial advocate, Iris Mireau, says her team helps families find coverage they can afford, sort out their bills and in qualifying cases help pay those bills.

If you are a patient at Swedish they can provide 100 percent free care to individuals and families between 0 to 400 percent of the federal poverty level. For example, a family of four making $95,000 a year can have 75% written off of their bill. A family of 3 making $60,000 would get 100% of their bill written off.

Other hospitals, like Virginia Mason, offer financial assistance based on income and availability.

With Swedish, you want to make sure that your provider participates in the financial assistance program.

