End sugar addiction with hypnosis

Hypnosis can help you end your sugar addiction which could fix many health problems.

Studies show that the spike in blood sugar can lead to inflammation, diabetes or even heart disease. Now one woman is using the formula she developed to help you through a successful sugar divorce.

Gloria Godsey is happy she’s shed sugar. Sugar used to be a big part of her life. So was chronic pain.

Gloria got sugar out of her diet, and her crippling pain disappeared. She used Rena Greenberg’s sugar divorce strategy.

“It’s a program I’ve developed and use in over 75 hospitals to help you change the way you think about sugar subconsciously, so you don’t want it anymore. You can get that sugar divorce,” said Greenberg, creator of Sugar Divorce.

The main strategy is the use of hypnosis to retrain the brain to reject sugar.

“And in this way, the suggestions goes into the subconscious mind and literally cleanses the mind of the old way thinking about sugar,” said Greenberg.

With the divorce final, her clients eat frozen bananas instead of ice cream, roasted nuts replace cookies and pass on pretzels for popcorn.

“You think about your ex in a very different way, and that’s what we’re doing with sugar divorce. You think about those foods you used to be craving,” said Greenberg.

She also says habits can be broken in 20 to 30 days. For Godsey, it didn’t take that long, and she hasn’t relapsed.

“She saved my life, for sure. She saved my life, said Godsey.

Greenberg’s sugar divorce program can be done in person or over Skype. She works with people all over the world.

Some of the hospitals that have used Greenberg’s sugar divorce strategy are Providence Hospital in Michigan, Tampa general hospital in Florida, and Hoboken University Medical Center in New Jersey.

