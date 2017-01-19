Drugmaker accused of price gouging to pay $100 million settlement

Acthar gel. (Photo: KING)

The maker of a drug used to treat seizures in babies will pay $100 million to settle a price-gouging lawsuit brought by Washington, the FTC, and four other states.

The lawsuit accused Mallinckrodt of illegally maintaining its monopoly on Acthar by buying the rights to a competing drug but never developing it, then jacking up their prices to $34,000 a vial over roughly 15 years.

The price increase represented an 85,000 percent hike and left the drug unaffordable.

Without the drug, babies who suffer from infantile spasms can face developmental disabilities and autism.

"You have a child who has a neurological disorder. First, there is the stress of that. Compound that with the fact that it is going to cost you $34,000 to get a vial of medicine that your child needs. That is unimaginable to me as a parent myself," said Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson. "It's the type of cases, the egregious harm that is done, all for profit. It's all for profit at the expensive of people in our community, and it's not right. And that is why we take these cases so seriously."

As part of the settlement, Mallinckrodt must also give another company a license to develop a less expensive alternative to Acthar.

