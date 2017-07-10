Coffee may reduce risk of death, new studies find

Worried about drinking too much coffee? Might not need to worry anymore.



Two new studies—neither funded by coffee companies—say coffee lowers your risk of death by up to nearly 20 percent.



Researchers conducted one of the studies in 10 European countries and ranked people against each other in four categories: Those who never drink coffee, one cup of coffee, two to three cups of coffee, and three cups or more each day.



Participants who drank three or more cups per day were the most likely to have a lower death rate, researchers found.



Drinking one cup of coffee per day reduced death rates by about 12 percent. Two to three cup-a-dayers saw reduction rates of 18 percent.



Another study, conducted in America, measured coffee consumption across multiple races. Researchers discovered higher coffee consumption was associated with lower risks of death in whites and non-white populations.



Non-white populations in the study include African Americans, Latinos, and Japanese Americans.



The studies looked at caffeinated and non-caffeinated coffee consumption, both of which had positive results.



The studies, released Monday, were published in the premier internal medicine journal, Annals of Internal Medicine. They were funded by the International Agency for Research on Cancer and the Danish Cancer Society.

