Doctors treat breast cancer during pregnancy

Women are being diagnosed with breast cancer at an earlier age than ever before.

As more women are being diagnosed with breast cancer at a younger age, doctors increasingly have to manage cancer and pregnancy at the same time.

Eleven percent of all new breast cancer cases are in women under 45, and Sarah Phares was one of those cases.

Last year, doctors determined a lump in Phares’ breast was cancer. She was 28 years old and eight weeks pregnant with her second child.

“With me being in my first trimester everyone suggested terminating the pregnancy, and that wasn’t something I was willing to do,” said Phares.

Washington University Medical Oncologist Michael Naughton said it is possible to cure cancer and have a healthy baby.

“Beyond the first trimester, we really can offer many of our standard treatment options including chemotherapy and surgery,” Naughton said.

Naughton prescribed two drugs: Cytoxan and Adriamycin for six rounds of chemo.

“We focus on drugs that have a reasonably proven track record of not being adverse for the baby,” said Naughton.

At 34 weeks, doctors induced Phares. Little Ruby was small – four pounds, 12 ounces – but otherwise born healthy.

“Two weeks after I delivered I went in and had a double mastectomy with reconstructive surgery,” said Phares.

Phares is getting stronger every day, and so far she’s cancer-free.

“I feel great. I’m running after my two little girls, and I couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Phares.

Phares will continue with another chemotherapy drug until October to ensure cancer does not return.

