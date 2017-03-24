Easy fixes for bad breath

Photo: Thinkstock. (Photo: KING)

We have all experienced it bad breath.

Is there an easy fix for freshness or is it a sign of a more serious problem?

The truth is, bad breath can be a serious problem.

“The trick with bad breath is finding the origin. The majority of concerns are of dental or oral origin, meaning they happen right in the mouth,” said Dr. David Genet, a periodontist.

He says the best way to do that is in the dentist’s chair.

Cavities, gum disease, and impacted wisdom teeth that accumulate food and bacteria are the most common culprits.

There are other reasons your breath may not be so sweet, especially if you’re stressed out.

“That bacteria, when it overgrows, causes bad breath. When we’re stressed, our homeostatic relationships in our bodies are not working as well; therefore we get an overgrowth of bacteria, dry mouth,” said Genet.

Genet’s secret: sugar-free lemon drops. He says it stimulates the saliva.

Another quick fix?

“Rinsing your mouth with water, drinking water, and swishing it around in your mouth,” said Genet.

Dental problems become more frequent as we get older, so Genet encourages people over the age of 50 to visit their dentist more often, instead of twice a year.

So you can say bye to bad breath.

