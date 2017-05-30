Are black fly bites a health concern?

SPOKANE, Wash. – Health officials said Monday that black fly populations seem to be on the rise.

The Hole family in Spokane Valley said they enjoy playing in their backyard, especially little Sophia. But Sophia found out the good times outside can come with something very unpleasant.



Sophia’s father, Chris Hole said “She started getting bit and we thought it was spiders at first but then we found it was black flies, they started getting her around the neck.”

Hole said his daughter has been bitten at least six times.

Black flies are on the attack in the area. I spoke with this girl's dad and he said she was bitten 6 times so far this season. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/2h0JHpVqeH — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) May 31, 2017

“She doesn’t ever feel them but she ends up getting little welty, red bloody wounds from it,” said Hole. “We don’t like her constantly being attacked when she comes out to play,” added Hole.

As a parent, Hole said it is worrisome and he is not alone. KREM 2 has received a number of pictures from viewers of black fly bites on people and pet. Many wondered if they are dangerous.

Spokesperson Kim Papich for the Spokane Regional Health District said, “The good news is black flies do not transmit disease in our community so really what we're dealing with here is a nuisance."

A nuisance that we are more likely to run into after the wet spring Spokane just had.

"When there is high precipitation and wet weather then the humidly suddenly rises, insect eggs hatch," said Papich.

Health officials said black flies lurk near running water, marches and high grass.

Relief from these pesky bloodsuckers will mostly only come when we get dryer weather. Until Spokane gets dryer days in terms of the heat, health officials urged people to take protective steps like avoiding areas where flies are, wear light colored clothing and consider using bug repellent.

