Corrective lenses minimize color blindness

Tyler Gore has red/green color blindness, but with new glasses, he’s able to see those colors properly for the first time in his life.

Wearable technology is changing everything for color-blind patients.

"I have red/green color blindness, and reds and greens look more brown and tan to me. It makes it hard to see," says Tyler Gore,.

He found out he was color blind from a test at the optometrist office in first grade. Now 16 years old, it affects the way he drives.

"Mostly when they're mixed together, like stop lights. I can't see stop light colors," said Gore.

Roughly 13 million people in the United States have this genetic condition.

"Because it doesn't prevent vision – it just alters the way we perceive color in vision – it's very difficult for anyone to understand the effect,” said Dr. Raquel Strange, Gore’s optometrist.

But technology is changing that. Gore heard about Enchroma glasses that allows him to see color, such as red and green, for the first time.

"Everything was so beautiful. All of the colors popped out. All of the colors were exaggerated, and I could see color. It was awesome," said Gore.

"We've had people break down and cry. We've seen lots of parents cry and girlfriends and wives cry because they had no idea the difference that it makes. It allows them to perceive those differences. That's what they're missing. It's this kind of one-ness to so many of those colors,” said Strange.

So, for his birthday, Gore is getting his own pair. It's the only thing he asked for, so he can experience a brighter version of the world he knows.

There are several different versions of glasses to help correct color blindness. The Enchroma brand costs from $250 to $300 and can be made with corrective prescription lenses for indoors or out.

